Nancy Jane (Hester) Marsh

She is survived by her beloved husband Michael Marsh, children Tim (Shannon) Nauslar and Jim (Shannon) Nauslar, stepchildren Anthony (Brittney) Marsh and Sarah (Eric) Marsh Olson, sister Deb Chrisp, 11 grandchildren (Andrew, Sierra, Adrienne, Coen, Alexys, Zander, Darrian, Connor, Andreya, Wren, and Hazel) many nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends and special pet, Bessie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burgess and Alta (Coe) Hester, sisters Tracy Walton and Judy Capps, brothers-in-law Jerry Chrisp and Dennis Capps, husband Tom Schuckman, and life long furry friend, Frodo.

In light of COVID-19 concerns, an intimate gathering of immediate family will be held while a larger Celebration of Life service will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Nancy's honor to Habitat for Humanity and Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.