June 12, 1946 - July 22, 2020

Nancy Irene Johnson, 74 of Ashland, NE passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. She was born June 12, 1946 to Lamar and Irene (Matzen) Converse in Omaha, NE. She attended District #3 elementary school, graduated from Ashland High School in 1964, and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Mickey D. Johnson on April 20, 1968 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Nancy taught for Lincoln Public Schools for 36 years at Lefler Middle School and Southeast High School, and it wasn't unusual for many of her former students to recognize her while she was out and about in Lincoln. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church (and past council member at the church), National Education Assoc., Nebraska State Education Assoc., Lincoln Education Assoc., Alpha Omicron Pi, Order of Eastern Star, and Rainbow Girls.

Nancy enjoyed quilting; her horses named Trixie, Trigger, and Jack; her cats; Nebraska Volleyball; and volunteering at Kids' Cupboard, The Closet, and Vacation Bible Schools.