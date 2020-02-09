May 20, 1936 - February 4, 2020
Nancy F. Carr, 83, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born in Collbran, Colorado, on May 20, 1936, to George and Opal (Frashier) Anderson. She grew up in De Beque, Colorado, graduated from nearby Grand Junction High School and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she made several life-long friends with her Chi Omega sorority sisters.
She married Michael E. Carr on Dec. 22, 1956, and the couple lived in Oklahoma and Texas before settling in McCook, where they raised their five children. Nancy taught fifth and sixth grade English in the McCook Public Schools and literature and other courses at McCook Community College. She lived briefly in Imperial and then moved to Lincoln in 1993, but remained close with many of her McCook and Imperial friends and enjoyed returning there often for visits.
Nancy's greatest joy was being “Grandma Nan” to her 15 grandchildren and great-grandson. She shared with them her curiosity, her love of literature and games (Uno and dominoes were among her favorites) and her faith. She loved her family and loved celebrating holidays with them and others. Pies were one of her specialties at Thanksgiving, and she made sure to teach her grandchildren her baking tricks. She was the “director” of annual family Thanksgiving and Christmas pageants, featuring her grandchildren as the “stars.” And for the Fourth of July, she helped hold a patriotic celebration every year in the Cripple Creek neighborhood.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy cared deeply about the communities in which she lived and actively tried to make them better, whether it was helping start Meals on Wheels in McCook or running for the school board in Lincoln. Throughout her life, Nancy was active in many social, service and political organizations. She was a member of Heartland Bible Church in Lincoln.
Nancy is survived by her children: Michelle (Paul) Hassler of Lincoln; Angela Carr of Narragansett, Rhode Island; Monica (Dan) Blankenau of Lincoln; Christina (Jerry) Vrbka of Lincoln; Stephen Carr of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren: Andrea (Evan) Gotlob, Hingham, Massachusetts; Katie Blankenau, Chicago; Caroline Mauro, Los Angeles; Drew Mauro, Coventry, Rhode Island; Neil Hassler, Omaha; Brian Blankenau, Champaign, Illinois; Caitlin Hassler, Arlington, Texas; George (Erika) Blankenau, Omaha; Matthew Vrbka, Orlando, Florida; Patrick Vrbka, Lincoln; Henry Blankenau, Lincoln; Laura Vrbka, Lincoln; Abby Carr, Ijamsville, Maryland; Ben Blankenau, Lincoln; Hannah Carr, Ijamsville, Maryland; and great-grandson Jackson Gotlob of Hingham, Massachusetts. She also is survived by brother Roland Anderson of De Beque, Colorado, and three cousins.
Preceded in death by parents, infant daughter Cynthia Marie and a cousin.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who treated Nancy with dignity and compassion during her end-of-life journey.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday (2-15-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Memorials in lieu of flowers to Heartland Bible Church or Lincoln Pregnancy Center. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com