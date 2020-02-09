May 20, 1936 - February 4, 2020

Nancy F. Carr, 83, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born in Collbran, Colorado, on May 20, 1936, to George and Opal (Frashier) Anderson. She grew up in De Beque, Colorado, graduated from nearby Grand Junction High School and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she made several life-long friends with her Chi Omega sorority sisters.

She married Michael E. Carr on Dec. 22, 1956, and the couple lived in Oklahoma and Texas before settling in McCook, where they raised their five children. Nancy taught fifth and sixth grade English in the McCook Public Schools and literature and other courses at McCook Community College. She lived briefly in Imperial and then moved to Lincoln in 1993, but remained close with many of her McCook and Imperial friends and enjoyed returning there often for visits.