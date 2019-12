December 3, 1945 - December 7, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy E. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln, passed away December 7, 2019. Born December 3 1945 in Seward, NE to Chester and Gertrude (Ihde) Hans. Retired Legal Secretary in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. Nancy was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church.

Family members include son Tom (Kris) Johnson, Boise, ID; daughter Andrea (Eric) Selby, Tulsa, OK; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Judy (Ray) Landenberger, Diller, NE and Linda (Roy) Ehrlich, Seward, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Della Miers and Marjorie Junge; brother Dick Hans.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (12-12-19) Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.