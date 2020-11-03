Nancy Ann Wiley, 74, passed away October 31, 2020. Born January 19, 1946 to William H. and Janice M. Wiley in Lincoln and was a life-long resident. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1965 and was a volunteer at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

She is survived by her brother William H. Wiley and sister-in-law Nadine B. Wiley. She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Janice Wiley.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N 27th Street. Visitation one hour prior to Service.