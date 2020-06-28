June 26, 2020
Nancy Ann Stander, 68, of Waverly, passed away June 26, 2020. Memorial Service: 10:00am, Wednesday (7-1-20) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street. Memorials to Memory Care Unit at Lancaster Rehabilitation, Shrine of the Holy Family at Gretna, NE or the family. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
