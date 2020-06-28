Nancy Ann Stander
June 26, 2020

Nancy Ann Stander, 68, of Waverly, passed away June 26, 2020. Memorial Service: 10:00am, Wednesday (7-1-20) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street. Memorials to Memory Care Unit at Lancaster Rehabilitation, Shrine of the Holy Family at Gretna, NE or the family. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

