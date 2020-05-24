Nancy Ann Hinnah

Born Oct. 22, 1940 in Lincoln Nebraska to Dave and Mabel Liden; died May 23, 2020. Nancy worked at Norden Laboratories after graduating from Lincoln High. She studied Horticulture at UNL and became a Master Gardener, volunteering to help care for public gardens in Lincoln. Nancy became a member of PEO Chapter GV in Lincoln in 1987, and was very active in PEO until cancer forced her to relinquish her duties. Nancy was a volunteer with Raptor Recovery Nebraska for 20+ years, participating in the rescue and rehabilitation of hundreds of hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles, as well as conducting educational programs about Raptors.