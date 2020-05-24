Nancy Ann Hinnah
October 22, 1940 - May 23, 2020
Born Oct. 22, 1940 in Lincoln Nebraska to Dave and Mabel Liden; died May 23, 2020. Nancy worked at Norden Laboratories after graduating from Lincoln High. She studied Horticulture at UNL and became a Master Gardener, volunteering to help care for public gardens in Lincoln. Nancy became a member of PEO Chapter GV in Lincoln in 1987, and was very active in PEO until cancer forced her to relinquish her duties. Nancy was a volunteer with Raptor Recovery Nebraska for 20+ years, participating in the rescue and rehabilitation of hundreds of hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles, as well as conducting educational programs about Raptors.
Nancy is survived by husband Dan Hinnah, daughter Lisa Kring and her husband Brit and their daughters, Hannah and Caroline, daughter Jenny Withrow and her husband Kevin and their children Bryon, Zachary, and Jessica. Also survived by Brit Kring's sons Tyler Kring and his wife Christina and their son Henry, and Conner Kring and his wife Bianca. And many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials to Spring Creek Prairie and Fontanelle Forest. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
