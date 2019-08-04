November 17, 1949 - August 2, 2019
Nancy A. Anderson, 69, of Lincoln passed away August 2, 2019. Born November 17, 1949 in Norfolk to Ralph and Madeline (Peterson) Heckert of Elgin. Retired registered nurse, St. Elizabeth's Hospital Emergency Dept. Member of CEN, ALS, PALS, and former captain of Lincoln Fire and Rescue Training Division, Station 13.
Family members include her husband Steve; son John Massie, Lincoln; niece Wende Heckert and nephew Craig Heckert, Norfolk. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Ralph Heckert.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday (8/6) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to Holmes Lake Rehabilitation Center, 6101 Normal Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
