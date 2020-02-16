February 22, 1926 - February 11, 2020

Naida N. Graham, age 93, of Peoria, AZ passed away in Peoria on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Naida was born February 22, 1926 in Traer, KS to parents Roy and Silva (Vernon) Lipsey. She was one of four children who grew up in the Danbury and Lebanon where she also attended school.Naida married Clifford Dean Graham on October 31, 1944 in Oberlin, KS. The couple made their home in McCook, NE and were blessed with two daughters, Kay and Belinda.

Naida worked for J.C. Penney as an advertising executive and enjoyed playing golf in her free time. She and Dean moved from McCook to Lincoln, NE in 1992. Following Dean's passing in 2002, Naida remained in the Lincoln community until recently moving to Peoria.

Naida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Graham; two brothers, Dale Lipsey and Bob Lipsey; as well as one sister, Adele Yingling. Those left to celebrate her life include her daughters, Kay (John) Steinke of Indianola, IA and Belinda (Bob) Blackman of Surprise, AZ; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1PM on Friday, February 21, in the Memorial Park Cemetery, McCook, with Pastor Mike Roth officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, 9900 Nicholas Street, Suite 200, Omaha NE 68114. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at carpenterbreland.com to sign the guestbook for the family.

Service information Memorial Park

W J St & W 14th St, McCook, NE 69001

McCook, NE 69001 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Naida's Graveside Service begins.