Nadine Marie (Lindhorst) Ilten

October 12, 1932 - May 8, 2023

Nadine Marie (Lindhorst) Ilten was born on October 12, 1932 in Linn, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Hedwig ("Hattie") nee Reinert Lindhorst. She was received into God's family through Holy Baptism on October 23, 1932 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Linn, KS and was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Greenleaf, KS on April 14, 1946.

She attended elementary school at Immanuel Lutheran School, Linn, KS and Bethlehem Lutheran School, Greenleaf, KS. Nadine's first year of high school was spent at Linn Rural High School. She finished her high school years at Beatrice Senior High School, Beatrice, NE.

From 1950-1952 she served as secretary to President Alfred 0. Fuerbringer, Concordia Teachers College, Seward, NE.

Over the years Nadine was hostess to many. She and Jim enjoyed their many travels in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Camping trips with the girls was a special family time. She was a skilled seamstress. Art and history were subjects dear to her. She defined her role as a child of God, daughter, sister, wife and mother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Hattie Lindhorst and brother Vernon Lindhorst. Survivors include her husband Rev. James B. Ilten, sister Janet (Garry) Fuller, daughters Janet Ilten, Julie Ilten, Kathleen (Jeff) Heller, Karla (Greg) Menze, granddaughters Emma Heller, Elizabeth Heller, Katherine Menze, Caroline Menze, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, from 3-7 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Lying-In-State Saturday, May 13, from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 215 S. Lincoln St., Lombard. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Artist Series at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (Check payable to St. John's Lutheran Church and please note ARTIST SERIES in the memo line), 215 S. Lincoln St., Lombard, IL 60148 or the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard, IL 60148. Inurnment will be at Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, lA at a later date.

