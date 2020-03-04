December 21, 1945 - March 2, 2020

Nadine J. Kern, 74, of Lincoln, passed away March 2. She was born on December 21, 1945 in Newman Grove to Elmer W. and Betsy (Thompson) Nelson. Nadine worked for LPS in the cafeteria.

She is survived by her husband James Kern, sons Kevin Carl Kern and Corey Lee Kern, daughter Katie Lynne Kern, all of Lincoln. Best friend Vicki Walter-Winters of Lincoln. Brother Thomas Lee Nelson of Columbus. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Harley Nelson.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 9 a.m. until service time at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

