September 28, 1928 - October 26, 2020

Nadine Helen Summers, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Nadine was born September 28, 1928. She loved gardening and golf. She was a longtime employee at Burlington Northern Railroad.

She is survived by children, Wayne Summers, and Jayne (Kevin) Gemmell; grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Proctor, and Nate (Jamie) Gemmell; great grandchildren, Noah, Addison, Braxton, Grayson, and Alexis.She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn, parents, and brothers and sisters.

A visitation with family is being held 6-7pm Monday, November 2, 2020 with a rosary following at 7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral Services will be held 10am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Church 7900 Trendwood Dr, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association-Lincoln, 1500 S 70th Street St #201 Lincoln, NE 68506.