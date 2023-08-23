Nadine A. Langan

February 5, 1934 - August 21, 2023

Nadine A. Langan, 89, Lincoln, widow of Billy J. Langan, died August 21, 2023.

She was born February 5, 1934, in Tilden, NE to Irvin and Myrtle (Nies) James. She was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Family includes children and spouses; Jamie Conley, David City, NE, daughter-in-law, Karen Langan, Lincoln, NE, Beth (David) Newton, Lincoln, NE, Scott (Angela) Langan, Lincoln, NE, Jody (Brian) Brunow, Lincoln, NE; 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce James, Tilden, NE; sister, Beverly Klein, Norton, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Timothy and Patrick Langan.

Private Funeral Mass, 10:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE. Rosary at 6:30 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Roper & Sons Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ALS Assn., St. John's Catholic School or Lincoln Food Bank.

