Nadene Roeene Larington Rutt Frank

January 19, 1929 - July 20, 2019

A resident of Lincoln since 2009, Nadene passed peacefully in hospice care at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. A private family graveside service will be held at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to any recycling organization in Nebraska or Colorado where she retired after 30 years as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone and AT&T in Colorado Springs and later moved to be near her sister in Chappell.

