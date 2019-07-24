Nadene Roeene Larington Rutt Frank
January 19, 1929 - July 20, 2019
A resident of Lincoln since 2009, Nadene passed peacefully in hospice care at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. A private family graveside service will be held at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to any recycling organization in Nebraska or Colorado where she retired after 30 years as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone and AT&T in Colorado Springs and later moved to be near her sister in Chappell.
