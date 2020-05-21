Myron L. “Buzz” Busboom, age 77, of College Station, Texas, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born November 21, 1942, to Adolph and Ruth Busboom of Lincoln, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm just outside of the city of Lincoln. He attended elementary school in the one-room schoolhouse in the rural neighborhood near the farm and then attended Lincoln High School. He received his Bachelors of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

He was baptized and confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln, which became the basis for a wonderful and spiritual journey through life. His strong faith in grace and the promise of everlasting life through our Lord Jesus' sacrifice on the cross were the cornerstones of his life.

After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served with distinction. After the Marine Corps, he returned to Lincoln, Nebraska, where he worked on the Burlington Northern Railroad. He then moved to California where he worked at North American Rockwell on the Apollo Moon Team. He was the first “Snoopy” award winner at North American Rockwell. He was chosen as a member of the first rescue team that was established after the January 27, 1967 capsule accident where the 3 astronauts burned and perished. He also was chosen to work on the initial design team for the space shuttle program and wrote the XYZ program drawing for the space shuttle's repetitive use. This led to his next career at American Airlines.