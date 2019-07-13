Myrna J. (Herr) Martin

November 15, 1932 – June 17, 2019
Myrna J. Martin (Herr), 86, went to her eternal home in heaven on June 17, 2019. Myrna was born November 15, 1932, in Lincoln, the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mildred (Gatrell) Herr. Myrna graduated from Lincoln High in 1950. She was married on November 16, 1951, to Robert W. Martin who also preceded her in death.
Myrna's faith was very important to her. She was a longtime member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Lincoln. Myrna worked for West Gate Bank, loan officer; then went to work for Nebraska State Patrol working in the office before she and Robert retired to Mesa, Arizona. Myrna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid Husker fan. She loved to go on vacations, camping, watching Westerns on TV, doing word searches and reading the Bible daily. Spending a lot of time with family was her favorite thing to do. Myrna will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Al) Trimels of Chandler, Ariz., Dennis (Sue) Martin of Lincoln, Lori (Ron) Williams of Jefferson City, Mo. She has three grandchildren: Sheree Stewart of Chandler, Ariz., Justin Martin of Omaha, Kristin (Chris) Deal of Lincoln. She has four great-grandchildren: Brandon and Brittany Stewart of Chandler, Ariz., Eli and Taylor Deal of Lincoln and several nieces and nephews. Myrna has one surviving sister; Elaine (Scott) Norton of Tempe, Ariz. She is preceded in death by one sister; Gwen Maize.
Myrna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert W. Martin, at Lincoln Memorial Park