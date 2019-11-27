Myrna Arlene Gaskins

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Christ Temple Mission Church, 500 N. 25th St., Lincoln, NE. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com