June 28, 1939 - November 23, 2019

Myrna Arlene Gaskins, 80, of Lincoln, passed away November 23, 2019, born June 28, 1939 to Arthur E. and Geraldine Louise (Hubbard) McWilliams, in Lincoln, NE.

She is survived by her sons Gavin McWilliams, Garland Gaskins, Daughters, Gaylene Gaskins-James, Mel Gaskins, brother, Arthur McWilliams, and sister, Claudette Bodie.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Christ Temple Mission Church, 500 N. 25th St., Lincoln, NE. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

