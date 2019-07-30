January 28, 1927 - July 27, 2019
Myra M. Hale, age 92, of Lincoln, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born January 28, 1927 in Firth to Edwin and Harmina Pape.
She loved music and sang with Sweet Adelines and Lincoln Senior Chorus. Preceded in death by first husband, Lyle Johnson and brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Kathie Pape.
Survived by daughter, Phyllis (Norman) Saale; son, Jerry Johnson; grandchildren, Sean (Lori) Saale, Malia Saale and Brad Contreras; brothers, Marvin (Loretta) Pape of Elwood, NE and Clifford (Charlotte) Pape of Green Valley, AZ.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Funeral services Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:30pm at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th Street with visitation starting at 11:00am. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences:lincolnfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Myra Hale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.