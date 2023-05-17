In loving memory of Myra Jean Michaud, age 89 who passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023. Myra was born in Houghton, South Dakota on June 21, 1933 to Edward and Olga Tunby. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Proceeded by her husband, Paul Maurice Michaud, parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, daughter Cheri and Brian Thomas, and sons Paul Randal Michaud and Troy Michaud. Grandchildren Jessica Thomas, Bryan Christopher and Jenny Thomas. Great Grandchildren Kiptara Thomas, Ellaina Manning, Braeden Thomas, and Myles Vanek. Also many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family members who were blessed to have her in their lives and who will miss her deeply.