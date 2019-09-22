January 24, 1938 - September 20, 2019
Myra Ann Kouma passed away 9/20/2019. Myra was born on 1/24/38, in Loma, NE. She graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, class of 1959. Myra was a devout member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church.
Myra is survived by daughters Mary (Tim) Fausnight, Katie (James) Lockhart, and her son Bill (Christy) Kouma. Myra had 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Myra was a loving wife, mother, and grandma, and will be dearly missed until we all see her again in heaven. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Bernie.
A rosary will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday September 25, and funeral will be at 10:30 am on Thursday September 26, both at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church.
