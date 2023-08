Muriel Louise (Johnson) Beaner

August 25, 2023

Muriel Louise (nee Johnson) Beaner, of Lincoln, passed away on August 25 at the age of 88.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. A committal of ashes will be held at a later date in Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Leukemia Society.