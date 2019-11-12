February 22, 1935 - November 9, 2019
MSGT Ralph W. Harper 84, passed away Nov. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Ralph was born Feb. 22, 1935 near Adams, NE, to Kirby and Fredabelle (Stindt) Harper.
Ralph married Viola (Rempel) Harper on Jan. 2, 1959. Ralph retired from the Air Force after 32 yrs of service as Master Sergeant. He spent his retirement yrs volunteering for HFH, Ashland Lutheran Camp, The Election Board and Norris H.S. to name a few. Ralph was also very involved at his church doing whatever jobs needed to be done. He was always giving in time of need. Ralph will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by wife, Viola and younger brother Merle. Ralph is survived by sons, Doug (Karen), Rollin ( Julia), Steve (Kathy) and daughter Joan Trent (Dan), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law John Skinner and cousin Marcia Hilberg. Memorial service held Nov. 12, 2019 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln NE. In lieu of flowers send memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.