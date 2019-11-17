November 2, 2019
Mrs. Yvonne Shoemaker of Denton, passed away Saturday evening November 2nd, 2019, at her residence.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Don Shoemaker. She is survived by a daughter Holly (Jonathan) Dixon of Denton; a son Randy (Anne) Shoemaker of Lincoln; granddaughters Danae Peterson, Brooke and Kimberly Shoemaker, one great granddaughter, Matilda Peterson all of Lincoln; a sister, Nola Graves of Illinois, a brother, Norm Fluhrer of California, brother-in-law Roger (Sue) Shoemaker of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews, all of whose lives she has enriched beyond measure.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:30pm on Friday November 22, 2019, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive Lincoln (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill) with a reception to follow from 5:00-7:00pm. The family welcomes you to come celebrate the life and love of Yvonne. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Nebraska Friends of Foster Children, PO Box 541034, Omaha, NE 68154 https://ne-friends.org. Please visit www.roperandsons.com