September 5, 1935 - March 8, 2020
Mrs Rose M. Matulka, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rose was born September 5, 1935 to Joseph and Rose Tichy. Rose retired from the phone company.
Preceded in death by her husband Dale; her parents; brothers: Joe and Frank; sisters: Helen; Ann; Adeline; Alice and Wilma. Survived by sons: Steve (Sandra); Dan (Jeni); daughter Cheryl (Dan) Huebner; son Robert III (Tina); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com.
