Mrs Rose M. Matulka
View Comments

Mrs Rose M. Matulka

{{featured_button_text}}
Mrs Rose M. Matulka

September 5, 1935 - March 8, 2020

Mrs Rose M. Matulka, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rose was born September 5, 1935 to Joseph and Rose Tichy. Rose retired from the phone company.

Preceded in death by her husband Dale; her parents; brothers: Joe and Frank; sisters: Helen; Ann; Adeline; Alice and Wilma. Survived by sons: Steve (Sandra); Dan (Jeni); daughter Cheryl (Dan) Huebner; son Robert III (Tina); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Matulka, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:30PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News