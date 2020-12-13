Mrs. Fernadel Baade

December 9, 2020

Mrs. Fernadel Baade, 102, of Beech Island, SC, wife of the late Fred W. Baade, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in IA, a daughter of the late Emil and Adella Pauling Hatterman, she had been a resident of Beech Island, SC, for the past five years. She attended Elementary School at St. John's Lutheran School, Germantown, IA, graduated from Central High School, St. Paul, MN and completed nurses training St. Luke's Hospital, Sioux City, IA. A retired Registered Nurse, she worked many years in hospitals, college health care centers, home healthcare, nursing homes and an orphanage. She was always helping others.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Clyve and Alice Baade, Bloomington, IL, Judy Wagner, Crooks, SD, Edward and Jan Baade, Lincoln, NE, Fred and Marcia Baade, Andale, KS and Sherilyn and Carl Cheek, Beech Island, SC; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Emil "EW" Hatterman, Avanel "Jerry" Grauer, Adeline and Sila, a granddaughter, Hope Ann Wagner and a son-in-law, William Wagner.

A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held in the summer of 2021, in the Marcus-Amherst Cemetery, Marcus, IA.Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.