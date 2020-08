Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mrs. Celine M. Calcaterra, age 83, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday, August 12, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. A funeral service will be at 10 am Thursday, August 13, at Lincoln Memorial. lincolnfh.com.