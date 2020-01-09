May 20, 1944 - January 8, 2020
Mr. James “Jim” “Woody” Woodson of Lincoln, NE, passed away at home on January 8, 2020 at the age of 75. Jim was born to parents Earl William and Eleanor Eaken-Woodson on May 20, 1944 in Kansas City, KS. He grew up with 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Jim married Laura Lee Weisser in 1963 and the couple have four children.
You have free articles remaining.
Woody grew up in KC, KS and graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1962. He joined the US Air Force in 1962 as a Missile Electronics Technician and served until 1971 when he began working for the Xerox Corp. Jim received his Bachelor's degree in Theological Studies in 2005 from Vision International University and retired from the Xerox Corp in 2006 as a Customer Service Engineer. He also spent more than 42 years as a dedicated leader and mentor with the Boy Scouts of America, garnering many of the organization's highest honors.
Woody was a devoted member of Lincoln City Church and resolute in his beliefs. Romans 8:38,39 was the anchor of his faith. “For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus Our Lord.”
He is survived by his wife Laura Woodson, his daughters Tracy Clare (Mike) and Cara Lee (Chris), his sons Terrence and Kevin Woodson (Stacy), 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters Betty, Joann and Martha, and brothers Raymond and Dean. He was preceded in death by his sister Earline, and Brothers Robert, William and Donald.
A viewing and visitation will be held at Roper & Sons South, 3950 Hohensee Drive in Lincoln, on Friday, January 10, 2020 between the hours of 6 and 8 pm. Funeral service to be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 also at Roper and Sons South. Memorials may be made in Jim Woodson's honor to Camp Cornhusker via a check made payable to the Cornhusker Council BSA at 600 South 120th Street, PO Box 269 Walton, NE 68461. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com