Mozette Tancil
View Comments

Mozette Tancil

{{featured_button_text}}

November 12, 2019

Mozette Tancil at the age of 92, fell asleep in death on November 12, 2019. Mozette was born in 1927 to Peter and Lucy Jane Hugger in Biloxi, Mississippi. Loving and faithful Jehovah Witness for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 8 brothers and 2 sisters and her grandson Duane Johnson and her husband Herchel Tancil. Survivors include her daughter; Lorette Eve Gamble; granddaughter Niya Gamble; grandsons Sean and Timothy Gamble; sister-in-law Fannie Hugger; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will follow the visitation. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 3606 North 1st Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News