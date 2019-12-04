November 12, 2019

Mozette Tancil at the age of 92, fell asleep in death on November 12, 2019. Mozette was born in 1927 to Peter and Lucy Jane Hugger in Biloxi, Mississippi. Loving and faithful Jehovah Witness for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 8 brothers and 2 sisters and her grandson Duane Johnson and her husband Herchel Tancil. Survivors include her daughter; Lorette Eve Gamble; granddaughter Niya Gamble; grandsons Sean and Timothy Gamble; sister-in-law Fannie Hugger; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will follow the visitation. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 3606 North 1st Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh.com