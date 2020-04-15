Morris R. Sweet
April 23, 1926 - April 12, 2020
Age 93. Born in Madison, WI to Herman and Celia Sweet. Moved to Lincoln in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1946-1947. Attended Madison Business College. Self employed at Clark's Clothing and Action Monogram in Lincoln. Past president of Sunrise Optimist Club and member of BPOE and American Legion.
He is survived by wife Helen Sweet, daughter Pauline (Jim) Sinnamon, son Mark (Lynn) Sweet, stepson Brad, stepdaughter Julie, grandson Joshua (Jillian) Sweet, and nieces Nan (Dimitry), Linda & Mona (David). Preceded in death by first wife Ruth Davis Sweet, granddaughter Marci Mainus and nephew Dick Sweet. Also preceded in death by brothers Ben Sweet and Sidney Sweet.
Private Family Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
