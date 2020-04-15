Morris R. Sweet

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Age 93. Born in Madison, WI to Herman and Celia Sweet. Moved to Lincoln in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1946-1947. Attended Madison Business College. Self employed at Clark's Clothing and Action Monogram in Lincoln. Past president of Sunrise Optimist Club and member of BPOE and American Legion.