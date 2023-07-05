The family requests that all notes or memorials to a charity of choice be sent to Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Funeral Home (7805 West Center Rd., Omaha, NE). There will be a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at St. John's Church on the campus of Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, on Saturday, July 8th at 10am (visitation from 9:30am), followed by a Celebration of Life. As was his wish, Jim will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery, Platte Center, NE, near his beloved mother and father.