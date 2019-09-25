September 22, 2019
Morgan AnnElise Hallstrom, age 30, passed peacefully on September 22, 2019. Morgan was a special education teacher who was dedicated to her students. While teaching at Emporia High School, she was instrumental in starting the “Circle of Friends” program to integrate special needs students into the general education population.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her parents, Bob and LuRae (Speckmann) Hallstrom of Syracuse, NE, sisters Erin and Kendall, and brother Grant. She was preceded in death by grandmothers Lila Speckmann and Ethel Hallstrom and aunt Barbara Lea Hallstrom.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26 from 9-4 pm at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, and then with family from 5:30-7 pm, followed by brief prayer service at the church. Celebration of life at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 27. All services will be held at Luther Memorial Church, with interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, NE. Gathering to celebrate Morgan's life at Syracuse Country Club starting at around 4pm on Friday, September 27. Memorials in lieu of flowers will be designated to honor Morgan's work. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
To send flowers to the family of Morgan Hallstrom, please visit Tribute Store.