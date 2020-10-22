March 5, 1971 - October 20, 2020

Monte Ray Reeves was born on March 5, 1971 in Wheat Ridge, Colo. On August 7, 1993, Monte was united in marriage to Nicci Neafus. He worked at Duncan Aviation for 29 years. He served as a youth coach for baseball and football and led the Saline County Pheasants Forever Youth Mentor Hunt Program. In his free time Monte enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nicci Reeves; sons, Jakob and Trevor; parents, Jerry and Joan Reeves; sisters, Brande (Jerry) Calway, Wendy (Matthew) Rhoads; nephews; mother-in-law, Cheryl Neafus; father and mother-in-law, Don and Gloria Neafus.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Staplehurst. If you are unable to attend the service you may livestream it on Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School's Facebook Page. It will also air on radio at FM 107.5. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com