Monte E. Specht, 76, of Lincoln died unexpectedly July 31, 2020. He was born in Seward, Nebraska, to Verne and Wilma (Stephenson) Specht. Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Monte was an avid lover of cars, music and animals. When he was young, he looked forward to spending summers on his grandparent's farm. Riding his pony Rusty and helping his grandpa around the farm were some of his favorite past-times. He also enjoyed trying out new tricks with his pony. He enjoyed cars and spent many hours working on cars with his buddies. Another hobby of his was music. He played bass guitar with the band The Coachmen from September 1964 to January 1965. He left the band prior to the release of their first song, Mr. Moon.