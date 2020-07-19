× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 21, 1953 - July 8, 2020

Monte Bill Anderson, born on April 21st, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on July 8th, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Monte retired as a geologist after 20 years of service with the State of New Mexico.

He enjoyed his retirement, spending his time bird watching, hiking, and traveling to see his children. He liked using his hands to woodwork, garden, and spent many hours repairing cars with his son. Monte was very generous with his time and was willing to lend a kind hand to anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his two children, Reuben Anderson and Margeaux Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Donna Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, and his two siblings, Greg Anderson and Lori Anderson.

A small memorial will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the National Audubon Society in Monte's honor.