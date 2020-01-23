Monsignor James M. Reinert
View Comments

Monsignor James M. Reinert

{{featured_button_text}}
Monsignor James M. Reinert

February 15, 1957 - January 21, 2020

Monsignor James M. Reinert, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Parish, York, died on Jan. 21, 2020. Msgr. Reinert served the people of God in Lincoln, Falls City, McCook, Syracuse, Rulo, Hastings, McCool Junction, and York.

Msgr. Reinert is survived by his mother Lorene, brothers Nick (Rae), Joe (Glenda), George (Patty), John, and Gerard, brother-in-law Jon Fox, and nine nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Visitation: 1-4 pm on Friday at Metz Mortuary; with a rosary prayed at 7 pm, Friday at the church. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic School in York. Please visit metzmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Reinert, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News