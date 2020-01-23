February 15, 1957 - January 21, 2020

Monsignor James M. Reinert, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Parish, York, died on Jan. 21, 2020. Msgr. Reinert served the people of God in Lincoln, Falls City, McCook, Syracuse, Rulo, Hastings, McCool Junction, and York.

Msgr. Reinert is survived by his mother Lorene, brothers Nick (Rae), Joe (Glenda), George (Patty), John, and Gerard, brother-in-law Jon Fox, and nine nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Visitation: 1-4 pm on Friday at Metz Mortuary; with a rosary prayed at 7 pm, Friday at the church. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic School in York. Please visit metzmortuary.com.

