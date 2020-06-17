June 15, 2020
Monsignor James Dawson 90 of Lincoln, NE passed away June 15, 2020. Brothers Gerald (Gina) Dawson of Lincoln, NE, Harold Jr. "Jack" (Marge) Dawson of Lincoln, Sister Betty Gish of Geneva, NE, sister-in-law Mary Dawson-Keating (Paul Keating) of Lincoln, NE, many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Sarah, brother Robert, brother-in-law, David Steider.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 12-9pm, Thursday 9am-4pm both at the funeral home, Thursday 6-7pm at the church and Friday 10-11am at church. Rosary will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 7:00pm the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Villa Marie School. Most Reverend Archbishop George Lucas officiating. Mass will be live streamed at: www.lincolndiocese.org/stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
