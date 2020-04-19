Mollie Jisa
View Comments

Mollie Jisa

{{featured_button_text}}

Mollie Jisa

March 2, 1932 - April 16, 2020

Mollie Jisa, age 88, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 16, 2020. Mollie was born March 2, 1932.

Mollie is survived by her loving children, Gene Jisa Jr., Greg Jisa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Mollie Jisa, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News