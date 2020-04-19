Mollie Jisa
March 2, 1932 - April 16, 2020
Mollie Jisa, age 88, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 16, 2020. Mollie was born March 2, 1932.
Mollie is survived by her loving children, Gene Jisa Jr., Greg Jisa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
