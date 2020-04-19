Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mollie Jisa, age 88, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 16, 2020. Mollie was born March 2, 1932.

Mollie is survived by her loving children, Gene Jisa Jr., Greg Jisa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date.