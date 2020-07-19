July 12, 2020
Mitchell (Mitch) Herman Myers (50) longtime Lincoln resident and forever Wyomingite passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July 12, 2020. Mitch battled cancer with determination and fearlessness just as he lived his life. Mitch, the eldest son of Herman and Patricia (Jacobson) Myers was born and raised in Buffalo, WY. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1988. He attended Casper College, Casper, WY and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with BS in Economics and Finance and minors in International Business and Philosophy in December 1994. Mitch married his high school sweetheart Nancy (Martinez) of Gillette, WY in April 2004. They have to 2 sons Conner (Lincoln) and Jarrett (student UCM).
Mitch worked at Aspen Builders, Inc. from 1996 to the time of his death, starting as a framer and working his way up to General Manager. Those who knew Mitch appreciated his hard work and diligence, always pushing those around him to do their best or better. He was always willing to provide a helping hand when needed. He took great pride in working with and watching his boys play sports over the years often volunteering to be a coach, a catcher, wrestling partner, or taxi driver never missing an event they participated in. He also had other passions hunting and fishing, traveling, attending concerts, gardening, and drinking beer with friends.
Mitch is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Conner and Jarrett (all of Lincoln), his parents Herman and Patty, brothers Dan (Chasta) and Rick (Sarah) all of Buffalo, WY and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and mother-in-law.
A Celebration of Mitch's Life will be held at Rosie's Bar and Grill, 1501 Center Park Rd, Lincoln, NE on Friday, August 7th from 4-7pm. Mitch's final resting place will be at the family cabin in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming later this fall. Where he'll enjoy the views he loved every day. Memorials may be given to the family as a donation will be made in Mitch's name to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at a later date. Condolences may be left at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln, NE.
