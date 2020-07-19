× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell (Mitch) Herman Myers (50) longtime Lincoln resident and forever Wyomingite passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July 12, 2020. Mitch battled cancer with determination and fearlessness just as he lived his life. Mitch, the eldest son of Herman and Patricia (Jacobson) Myers was born and raised in Buffalo, WY. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1988. He attended Casper College, Casper, WY and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with BS in Economics and Finance and minors in International Business and Philosophy in December 1994. Mitch married his high school sweetheart Nancy (Martinez) of Gillette, WY in April 2004. They have to 2 sons Conner (Lincoln) and Jarrett (student UCM).

Mitch worked at Aspen Builders, Inc. from 1996 to the time of his death, starting as a framer and working his way up to General Manager. Those who knew Mitch appreciated his hard work and diligence, always pushing those around him to do their best or better. He was always willing to provide a helping hand when needed. He took great pride in working with and watching his boys play sports over the years often volunteering to be a coach, a catcher, wrestling partner, or taxi driver never missing an event they participated in. He also had other passions hunting and fishing, traveling, attending concerts, gardening, and drinking beer with friends.