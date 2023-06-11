Mitchel L. Miller, age 63, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Osceola, Nebraska on April 20, 1960 to William (Bill) Miller and Anne Montag. He grew up and graduated in Nebraska City. In the summer of 1982, he was involved in a diving/swimming accident that left him paralyzed from mid-chest down. In 1984 he married Lori Ailes and in 1991 their son Travis was born.