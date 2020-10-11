October 5, 2020

Miroslav M “Joe” Hamersky 87 of Lincoln, Ne passed away October 5, 2020. Born in 1933 in Deweese, NE to Charles and Mary Hamersky. Joe graduated from Edgar High School and Lincoln School of Commerce where he earned his Accounting Degree. After serving in the Korea War, his career included employment at Metal Craft Engineering in the Accounting Department, HyGain Electronics as a Purchasing agent and Nicholson Supply Company in Sales.

He was a member of the Lincoln Transportation Club, Christopher Columbus Society and the American Legion. For 50 years he was an Event Staff member at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and worked at their Thrift Store as a volunteer angel. Joe enjoyed sporting events. He spent numerous hours watching each of his kids participate in the specialty sport. He also enjoyed attending Nebraska athletic events with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Antonine “Toni” (Quattrocchi), sons John (Shelley), Dave (Heather), Charlie (Kathy) Hamersky and daughter Anne (Randy) Nissen. Grandchildren Collette, Antonio, Bryson, Trevor and Connor Hamersky, step-grandson Derrick (Kenzie) Fuller, step-great-grandchildren Hayden and Harley Fuller.