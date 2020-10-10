October 5, 2020
Miroslav M “Joe” Hamersky 88 of Lincoln, Ne passed away October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Monday 9-9 with Family present 6-8pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00am & 10:30 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 36th & Randolph. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Teresa Catholic Church and Food Bank of Lincoln. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com
