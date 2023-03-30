Miriam J. Custard

July 11, 1932 - March 10, 2023

Miriam J. Custard, 90, of Elmwood, passed away March 10, 2023, in Lincoln. She was born July 11, 1932, at her family's ranch near Chambers, NE to Ray and Mildred Hoffman.

Survived by children Danny (Dana) Custard of Elmwood, Curt (Kathy) Custard of Elmwood, Tamara (Curtiss Fette) Dankleff of Owatonna, MN, and Terri (Scott) Danley of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Bernard Hoffman, Pete Hoffman and Diane Schake all of Chambers, NE.

Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1 with visitation one hour before at Elmwood Christian Church, 311 N. 5th Street, Elmwood, NE. Inurnment to be at a later date in Chambers, NE. Memorials to Elmwood Fire and Rescue and other family designation. Hammons Family Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a tribute, please visit hammonsfs.com.