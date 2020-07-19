June 10, 1932 - July 14, 2020
Minnie June Zeller, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Minnie was born June 10, 1932 to John and Jeannette Buechler.
Minnie is survived by her loving children, Debra (Eddie) Habib and Michael (Karen) Zeller; grandchildren, Bradley, Austin, Kyle, Kelley, Nick, Jesse; great-grandchildren, Zane, Zoey; great-great-granddaughter, Lilly; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private visitation for Minnie will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Private family services will be held, but live streamed for the public which will occur Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. To view live stream go to Lincoln Memorial facebook and like page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.