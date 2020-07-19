Minnie June Zeller

Minnie is survived by her loving children, Debra (Eddie) Habib and Michael (Karen) Zeller; grandchildren, Bradley, Austin, Kyle, Kelley, Nick, Jesse; great-grandchildren, Zane, Zoey; great-great-granddaughter, Lilly; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private visitation for Minnie will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Private family services will be held, but live streamed for the public which will occur Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. To view live stream go to Lincoln Memorial facebook and like page.