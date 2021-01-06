Mindee (Hoepker) Hanson

December 2, 1971 - December 29, 2020

Mindee (Hoepker) Hanson, 49, of Creston died Dec. 29, 2020. Melinda ‘Mindee' Diane (Hoepker) Hanson, daughter of Keith H. Hoepker and Agnes Debra (Avazian) Hoepker, was born on December 2, 1971, in Creston. She graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1990 and then attended University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Surviving Mindee are her children, Brooke, Kyler and Jameson; mother Agnes (Avazian) Hoepker; father Keith Hoepker (Jane White); brother Curtis Hoepker; and many aunts and uncles. Mindee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Florence Avazian and Elton and Evelyn Hoepker, uncle Jim Hoepker and her great-grandmother Mamie Rowell.

Funeral will be held 11 a.m. January 9, at Powers Funeral Home in Creston with visitation from 9:30 – 11. Memorials can be directed to a fund for her children. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.