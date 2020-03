Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Milton Lowell "Milt" Peters, 89, of South Sioux City, NE passed away March 9, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at meyerbroschapels.com.