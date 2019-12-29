Milton G. Kobza

March 24, 1937 - , December 26, 2019

Milton G. Kobza, 82, of David City died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln. Milton "Milt" Kobza was born on March 24, 1937 on the farm near Brainard, Nebraska to Ivan and Marie (Bartak) Kobza. In 1955, he graduated from Maur Hill Academy of Atchison, KS. He entered the US Army National Guard in April of 1959, serving his country until his discharge in 1967.

On August 7, 1965, he married Patsy Novak at St. Mary's Church, David City. Five children were born to this union. Milt was a farmer for many years. He loved the land and the outdoors. He and Pat moved to David City in 1980 from the Linwood area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He went to work as a custodian for St. Mary's School and later at the Sunshine Court, where he worked until retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Kregger American Legion Post of David City, St. Mary's Church, where he served as an acolyte, lector and commentator. He was a past member of the Linwood VFD and a COOP board member. Milt was honored in the early 1980's by the Zimmatic Irrigation Company for establishing a Sewer Irrigation System.