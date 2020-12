Milton C. Sharp, 88 of Lincoln, passed away December 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St, Lincoln. The service will be live streamed, visit www.bmlfh.com for the link. Visitation will be on Wednesday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home from 12 noon to 8 pm.