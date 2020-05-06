× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 12, 1940 - May 3, 2020

Milton C. Leefers, 79, Unadilla, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born to Harry Wilhelm and Nora (Dreamer) Leefers on August 12, 1940. Milton lived his entire life on the family farm outside of Unadilla, Nebraska.

Milton is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Leslie and Elsie Stephenson; and brother-in-law, James Stephenson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Leefers; sons and daughter-in-law, Chad Leefers of Houston, TX, Doyle and wife, Kristen Leefers of Smithville, MO; and grandsons, Lucas and Bryce Leefers of Smithville, MO; plus many extended family members and a host of friends.

The family will be having a private visitation on Friday. The funeral and burial will take place on Saturday in Elmwood, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Leadin' For A Cure. Leadin' For A Cure is an all breeds cattle show that has teamed up with the Department of Philanthropy at Children's Mercy in Kansas City to make a difference for kids suffering from cancer and crohns. Send memorials to Leadin' For A Cure % Amy Cowhan, 9407 North Amoret Ave., Kansas, City, MO 64154.

