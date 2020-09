Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Milo T. Pelan, 95, of Brainard died Sept. 24 in Seward. WWII Veteran. Funeral Mass: 10 am Monday, Sept. 28, Holy Trinity Church, Brainard. Burial: Holy Trinity Cemetery. Viewing with no family present: 9-10 and rosary at 9:30 am Monday at the church. Arrangements: Chermok Funeral Home of David City.