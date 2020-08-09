Milo Dean Sperling
August 18, 1934 - August 4, 2020
Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family present 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream
