Milo Dean Sperling
Milo Dean Sperling

Milo Dean Sperling

Milo Dean Sperling

August 18, 1934 - August 4, 2020

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family present 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream

To send flowers to the family of Milo Sperling, please visit Tribute Store.

